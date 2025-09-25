Weathermaster Introduces Kona Awning Series

Weathermaster Auckland has released the Kona Awning Series, a range of folding arm awnings designed for residential and commercial outdoor spaces.

The series includes five models: Kona Classic, Kona Design, Kona Cross-Over, Kona Rise, and Kona Semi-Cassette, each offering different configurations and design features to suit various installation requirements.

The Kona Classic provides a simple square-bar design suitable for general use, while the Kona Design features additional finishes and detailing. The Kona Cross-Over is designed to allow wider projections in narrow installations, and the Kona Rise creates clearance for doors and windows. The Kona Semi-Cassette offers partial enclosure to protect the awning fabric.

All models are constructed from aluminium with a powder-coated finish, intended to provide resistance to corrosion and exposure to New Zealand weather conditions. The awnings have been tested to meet European 13651 wind classification standards and are capable of spans up to seven metres wide and projections up to four metres.

The Auckland pergola series is compatible with Somfy® automation systems, allowing operation via wall switch, remote control, or integration with home automation platforms.

The Kona Awning Series comes with a five-year warranty. More information, including specifications and ordering details, is available at www.weathermasterak.co.nz/awnings/kona-awning-series.

Media Release on 26 September 2025

