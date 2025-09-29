Wash Rite Expands To Australia

2025 marks a defining year for Wash Rite, New Zealand’s leading exterior cleaning company, as it takes Australia by storm. In just eight short months since launching across the Tasman, Wash Rite has rapidly grown to become the largest exterior cleaning brand in both Australia and New Zealand, with more than 140 trucks now operating across Australasia.

The meteoric rise of Wash Rite in Australia is nothing short of remarkable. After building a strong foundation with 27 franchisees and over 100 vehicles in New Zealand, the company entered the Australian market in late 2024 with its first location in Newcastle, New South Wales. Fast forward to today, and Wash Rite’s green and white fleet can now be seen right across Australia – from Sydney to Perth, Melbourne to Brisbane – servicing thousands of residential, commercial, and industrial clients.

“This is a milestone we are incredibly proud of,” says Troy Hillard, founder and CEO of Wash Rite. “Our goal has always been to set a new standard in exterior cleaning, not just in New Zealand but across Australasia. To see the brand embraced so quickly in Australia shows the demand for reliable, professional, and trusted exterior cleaning services is stronger than ever.”

Wash Rite’s success story lies in its proven franchise model and customer-first approach. Each Wash Rite franchisee is trained to deliver a full suite of exterior cleaning services, including house washing, roof washing, gutter cleaning, pressure washing, and window cleaning. The company has also established itself as a leader in strata management and body corporate servicing, offering tailored solutions for large-scale residential complexes and commercial properties

Beyond its service offering, Wash Rite’s rise to the top reflects the strength of its brand systems. With a dedicated national sales team, world-class marketing strategies, and comprehensive franchise support, the company has been able to scale quickly without compromising quality or customer satisfaction.

The expansion into Australia has also created significant opportunities for entrepreneurs. Wash Rite offers one of the most accessible franchise models in the home services sector, with some of the lowest franchise fees in the industry. This has attracted a diverse pool of franchise partners eager to build their own businesses under the trusted Wash Rite brand.

Looking ahead, the company is not slowing down. Plans are already underway to further grow its Australian footprint, with more franchise territories expected to open in both metropolitan and regional areas. Wash Rite’s vision is clear: to be recognized as the number one name in exterior cleaning across the entire Southern Hemisphere.

“Eight months ago, we were a strong New Zealand brand making our first move into Australia,” says Hillard. “Now, we are the largest exterior cleaning company in Australasia. But this is just the beginning – our ambition is to continue raising the bar for our industry, supporting our franchisees, and delivering outstanding service to every customer we work with.”

Media Release 29 September 2025.