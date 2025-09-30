Advanced Security Group Honoured with Three Awards at the 2025 New Zealand Security Association Awards

Advanced Security Group is delighted to be recognised as winners in three distinguished categories at the 2025 New Zealand Security Industry awards.

Hosted by the New Zealand Security Association on September 26, 2025, the awards represent the pinnacle of achievement in the industry, celebrating innovation, professionalism and excellence across Aotearoa.

This year, Beren Boden was awarded Electronic Security Trainee of the Year, recognising his commitment to learning and professional growth within the sector. Andrew Francis was named Install and Service Electronic Sector Technician of the Year, a testament to his outstanding technical expertise and dedication to service excellence.

In addition, Advanced Security Group received the Michael Pepper Award for Outstanding Security Training Initiative, highlighting the organisation’s ongoing commitment to developing talent and supporting the future of the security industry.

Hayden George, General Manager of Advanced Security, expressed his pride in the team’s accomplishments, stating:

“I’m immensely proud of our people, whose dedication, skill, and commitment to excellence make achievements like these possible. These awards recognise not only individual talent but also the collective effort, innovation, and professionalism that define Advanced Security. We remain committed to delivering exceptional security solutions and fostering the growth of our team, ensuring we continue to set the standard for the industry in Aotearoa.”

Advanced Security also commends our other finalists:

• Mike Wintle – Design & Support Electronic Sector Professional of the Year

• Nico Cordier – Security Supervisor / Operations Manager of the Year

• Advanced Security Group – Outstanding Staff Retention / Culture Development Programme

• Advanced Security Group – Security Integrator of the Year

Mike Marr, CEO of TPT Group Holdings NZ, also commented on the success of the evening:

“It’s a tremendous honour to be recognised once again at the New Zealand Security Industry Awards. These awards really reflect the dedication of our teams across the country who work tirelessly to protect people, property, and communities with integrity and innovation. We’re proud to lead the way in delivering smart, future-focused security solutions, and deeply appreciate the New Zealand Security Association for championing excellence in our industry.”

These latest awards follow Advanced Security’s earlier success at the Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs), where the company was honoured with the Outstanding Security Installer/Integrator Award. That achievement has propelled the business to the upcoming Global OSPA Awards, further cementing its reputation on the international stage.

Judges at the OSPAs praised Advanced Security for its role as a leading national integrator, highlighting its deep expertise, innovative approach, and robust ISO 9001-certified systems. The company’s strong engagement and comprehensive service offering were key factors in its selection, underscoring its consistent delivery of high-quality, future-ready security solutions.

About Advanced Group

Advanced Group is a TPT Group-owned group of businesses (www.tptgroup.co.nz) and a leading provider of technical services in New Zealand. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences, Advanced Group offers a diverse range of products through its group of companies, namely Advanced Security, ASG Technologies, Cablenet, Everlert, IT Engine, and Synergy, with services that cater to various industries. Through its strong partnerships and cutting-edge solutions, Advanced Group continues to drive positive change and deliver outstanding results for its clients.

Advanced Group operates 24 offices across New Zealand and has an unparalleled capability in the market.

For further information about Advanced Group and its services, please visit www.advancedgroup.co.nz.

Media Release on 1 October 2025

Media Contact

Mike Marr, TPT Group Holdings (NZ) Limited

emmaa@tptgroup.co.nz

0800420032

https://www.tptgroup.co.nz/