Moody Lemon Launches Curated Online Marketplace

Moody Lemon, New Zealand’s newest curated clean beauty marketplace, officially launches this October. It brings conscious shoppers nationwide to a carefully selected range of locally made, cruelty-free, and sustainably crafted skincare products. Founded by Anupriya, it offers a convenient online shopping experience where customers can explore and purchase NZ-made beauty, from handmade and small-batch items to beloved Kiwi brands.

It was created to fill a gap in the beauty market, where shoppers often struggle to find clean, ethically made products in one place. The platform offers skincare products chosen for their high quality and ethical production. By combining curation with convenience, Moody Lemon blends artisanal creations with trusted labels, making it easy for shoppers to discover and enjoy a range of products.

The collection spans everyday essentials and specialty treatments, including handmade soaps, nourishing balms, face serums, cleansers, and moisturizers. By covering well-known categories, the platform ensures shoppers can find products suited to their routine and skin needs.

Beyond shopping, the platform creates an engaging space for customers to explore clean beauty in meaningful ways. The platform includes Tips & Tricks guides that highlight the benefits of botanicals, herbs, and natural oils; Stories that showcase the people and inspiration behind each brand; and an interactive quiz to help consumers discover products best suited to their needs. Together, these features transform the marketplace into more than a retail platform—offering opportunities for learning, discovery, and deep connection with the clean beauty community.

My vision with Moody Lemon is to give customers a trusted space where they can discover NZ-made beauty that feels good, works beautifully, and to support local brands, ”said Anupriya, founder of Moody Lemon.

Consumers can explore the full range of products and have them delivered nationwide through the online platform. Visit moodylemon.com and follow @themoodylemon on Instagram to browse curated collections and discover new brands.

Media Release 3 October 2025.