Osteopaths Stand in Solidarity with Allied Health Workers and Teachers

Osteopaths New Zealand (ONZ) stands in solidarity with allied health colleagues and primary school teachers who have voted to take strike action on 23 October, in what may become the largest collective action in decades.

“Allied health workers are at the heart of New Zealand’s health system, delivering essential care that supports patients, whānau and communities every day,” says Anj Young, Chair of ONZ. “When these professionals are undervalued, underpaid, and under-resourced, it compromises not only their wellbeing but also the quality and sustainability of care.”

ONZ acknowledges the challenges faced by health professionals across Aotearoa — from workforce shortages and recruitment pressures to the ongoing struggle to retain staff who are being drawn overseas or to other sectors. These are systemic issues that require urgent, fair, and sustainable solutions.

“As osteopaths, we know first-hand the importance of integrated care and the role every member of the allied health workforce plays in achieving safe, accessible, high-quality services for our communities,” Young adds. “This strike is a signal that the current system is not working, and that investment in the health workforce is an investment in the wellbeing of Aotearoa.”

ONZ urges Health New Zealand and the Government to engage constructively with unions and workers to find an equitable resolution that reflects the skill, dedication, and contribution of allied health professionals.

Media Release 3 October 2025.