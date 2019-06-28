2019 Absolutely Positively Wellingtonian – Jase Te Patu

(PR.co.nz)

Awhi Yoga and Wellbeing’s co-founder, Jase Te Patu, was recognised at a recent event honouring examples of outstanding service to the Wellington community at the 2019 Absolutely Positively Wellingtonian Awards.

“What a privilege and an honour to be nominated and consequently selected as a recipient for an Absolutely Positively Wellingtonian Award,” said Jase. “I take pride in being a Wellington citizen and deeply appreciate the recognition of my work here in the community. This award, to me, enforces the fact I’m on the right path and will continue doing this great work for HAUORA, in particular mental health and wellbeing.”

Jase was recognised as a tireless advocate for mental health and well-being and using his skills as a yoga teacher, mindfulness and meditation instructor. Originally from Whanganui, Jase is of Ngāti Apa, Ngāti Ruanui and Ngāti Tūwharetoa descent.

Certificates were issued in a special ceremony with Mayor Justine Lester at City Gallery Wellington on the evening of Thursday June 20.

Media Release 28 June 2019.