Abbie and Yasamin Nationwide Tour

(PR.co.nz) As days grow colder this July many will be looking for a reason to stay in, Yasamin and Abbie, two solo artists based in Auckland are giving us every reason to grab our coat and head out.

The ‘On A Good Note’ nationwide tour boasts two headline acts, with breathtaking performances from guest artists such as Henika, Sophie Mashlan, Parabola West and Andy Gartrell.

Whether attending to hear Yasamin’s beautifully crafted, melodic folk tunes, Abbie’s intuitive and soulful vocals, or both, you will not be disappointed.

Recommended if you like, Corrine Bailey Rae, Ingrid Michaelson, Hollie Smith, Adele.

Lovingly crafted, intimate, yet lively music performed in support of soon to be released new music and an absolute passion for connection through live performance. Tickets via UnderTheRadar.com

T O U R D A T E S

JULY 12 AUCKLAND, The Portland Public House

JULY 14 HAMILTON, The Nirvara Lounge

JULY 20 AUCKLAND, The Wine Cellar

JULY 22 RAGLAN, Old School Arts Centre

JULY 27 CHRISTCHURCH, The Darkroom

JULY 28 NEW PLYMOUTH, The 4th Wall Theatre

AUG 03 WELLINGTON, Caroline

Media Release 3 June 2017.