Abbie and Yasamin Nationwide Tour
(PR.co.nz) As days grow colder this July many will be looking for a reason to stay in, Yasamin and Abbie, two solo artists based in Auckland are giving us every reason to grab our coat and head out.
The ‘On A Good Note’ nationwide tour boasts two headline acts, with breathtaking performances from guest artists such as Henika, Sophie Mashlan, Parabola West and Andy Gartrell.
Whether attending to hear Yasamin’s beautifully crafted, melodic folk tunes, Abbie’s intuitive and soulful vocals, or both, you will not be disappointed.
Recommended if you like, Corrine Bailey Rae, Ingrid Michaelson, Hollie Smith, Adele.
Lovingly crafted, intimate, yet lively music performed in support of soon to be released new music and an absolute passion for connection through live performance. Tickets via UnderTheRadar.com
T O U R D A T E S
JULY 12 AUCKLAND, The Portland Public House
JULY 14 HAMILTON, The Nirvara Lounge
JULY 20 AUCKLAND, The Wine Cellar
JULY 22 RAGLAN, Old School Arts Centre
JULY 27 CHRISTCHURCH, The Darkroom
JULY 28 NEW PLYMOUTH, The 4th Wall Theatre
AUG 03 WELLINGTON, Caroline
Media Release 3 June 2017.