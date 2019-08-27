Advanced Security announced as NZSA Security Integrator of the Year 2019

(PR.co.nz) Advanced Security is pleased to announce that the Company has been recognised with three awards at the ceremony.



The business was announced as the Security Integrator of the Year 2019 for New Zealand, this award recognising an individual or organisation who has embraced the role of integrators in bringing together security subsystems into a whole and ensuring those subsystems function together effectively. The award acknowledges the technical expertise, sound knowledge of security risk and needs assessments, and exemplary customer service.



The judges commented that they were impressed with Advanced Security’s significant investment into future innovation and the systems in place within the business.



Advanced Security also received recognition with an Award for Outstanding Staff Retention/Staff Development Programme, which celebrates an organisation that has implemented a staff retention programme that is embedded in the culture and operations of the organisation and provides clear differentiation over other providers.



Nationwide Engineering Support Lead, Jan Kasprzyk, was recognised as the Design and Support Electronic Sector Professional of the Year, this recognising his outstanding contribution as an individual and team member.



Hayden George, General Manager of Advanced Security commented, “Having personally worked with Jan Kasprzyk over the last 20 years, it was brilliant to see the personal recognition he received in taking out this award. Jan is rightfully respected as one of our industry’s best and most capable engineers and has certainly had a significant influence over the technical development of our team over the years”.



Gary Morrison, CEO for the New Zealand Security Association, commented that “it was very pleasing to see the wide number of security providers represented within the 18 award categories and whilst the judging was extremely close, those selected as the category winners can justifiably claim being the best of the best.”



These awards are a great way to recognise excellence in the New Zealand Security Industry and Advanced Security was named as finalists in a further 6 categories.



Advanced Security parent company, Group CEO Mike Marr said “It was great night at the New Zealand Security Association Awards and it is terrific to have so many nominees and finalists from Advanced Security. Well done and congratulations to our amazing team, thank you for who you are and all you bring to this great company. Great teams create great companies, and deliver outstanding customer outcomes. We have an amazing team right across the Group, in all 20 offices.”



Advanced Security congratulates the New Zealand Security Association for an outstanding event as well as the all of the wider industry nominees, finalists and winners.



The recognition from the New Zealand Security Association reinforces the significant investment and commitment Advanced Security and other Group entities are making into future technologies, therefore helping customers to position themselves for the future.



The way the business threads of the three core subsidiaries – Advanced Security, IT Engine and ASG Technologies – are cross-pollinated gives the TPT Group a unique product and service offering throughout New Zealand and, increasingly, in Australia. In addition, the Group has a cluster of Global technology alliance partners, including Microsoft and Panasonic, which complement the New Zealand based alliances with the likes of Gallagher and Spark.



The Group is able to deliver this mantra to its customers – and align the strategic alliances with major Global players – by the way the activities of the three main operating subsidiaries are integrated to produce innovative, forward-looking solutions for those customers.





About Advanced Security Group



Advanced Security Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of TPT Group Holdings (NZ) Limited and is the largest dedicated corporate and industrial integrated security solutions provider in New Zealand.



The business services many high-profile corporate and government clients supported by 15 offices across the country, with the wider Group comprising of 20 offices.



Advanced Security Group operates branches in Whangarei, Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Taupo, Tauranga, Napier, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Whanganui, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch, and now Queenstown and Dunedin.



In addition to Advanced Security, TPT Group also owns IT Engine, ASG Technologies, Technology Leasing, Promessa Property, Asset Insight, ASGSPL and VigilAir.





