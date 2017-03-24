Agility CIS raises $4,033 for Shave for a Cure

(PR.co.nz) Fourteen team members of Agility CIS have shaved their head and raised $4,033.12 for Shave for a Cure, the signature fundraising event for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand in Auckland.

By participating in Shave for Cure an amazing $4,033.12 have been raised and put Agility CIS in the 5th position in the Business category for Shave for a Cure in New Zealand.

The funds raised will help Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand, which receives no Government funding, to support and advocate for patients and families living with blood cancers and blood conditions.

The organisation also provides education programmes, information, raises awareness and funds research into better treatments and potential cures.

About Agility CIS

Agility CIS provides proven cost effective billing and customer management solutions to companies on a global scale with bases from 1,000 to 1,000,000. Millions of residential and commercial customers are billed using our systems.

Since 1998, their systems have been helping their clients to make the most of the opportunities arising in rapidly changing, high-volume markets.

Agility CIS understands that successful relationships are based on listening to their clients and delivering measurable results. They strive to develop strong relationships ensuring that they become a valuable part of their clients business.

Media Release 24 March 2017.