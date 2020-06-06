Albany Dental Group Releases New Website

(PR.co.nz)

Albany Dental Group has launched a new website that showcases their dental services for children and adults. The website address is www.albanydentist.co.nz.

Run by a friendly team of professional dentists, the two dental clinics in Rosedale and Albany can accommodate children and adults needing simple or more complex procedures. “Our team of dentists offer a full range of general and cosmetic dental services along with some specialist services for patients,” says Gilbert Ko, Practice Manager for Albany Dental Group.

Locals can learn about the friendly dental team and the services offered on the company’s new website, including information on the two dental clinics; the full range of dental services; and orthodontic services.

Dental Clinics

Two convenient dental clinics – Albany Mega Centre Dental and Rosedale Dental – with a great team of experienced dentists and orthodontists offering an affordable range of dental services for the whole family.

Dental Services

From general check-ups, dental hygiene and treatments to more extensive procedures like root canals, wisdom tooth removal and cosmetic dentistry for a better smile, Albany Dental Group offers a wide range of affordable services to ensure your teeth and gums are healthy.

Orthodontics

Get that better look when you smile with the help of orthodontists to treat dental irregularities. Albany Dental Group offers orthodontic treatment for people of all ages. From fixed braces to clear aligners, the experienced dentists will advise on the best treatment option for you.



Albany Dental Group uses the latest technology to ensure your visit is stress-free and that you receive nothing but the best treatment. “We believe in micro-dentistry – only recommending the treatments you need immediately and offering you choice about your options for future work.”

Albany Dental Group has two North Shore family dental clinics in Auckland.

For more information on Albany Dental Group and the services it provides check out: www.albanydentist.co.nz.

Media Release 6 June 2020.