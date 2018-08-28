Allan Tibby releases video series decoding “The Engineering of Consent”

(PR.co.nz) Renowned Yoga Wisdom & Meditation teacher, Allan Tibby releases a video series decoding ‘The Engineering of Consent’. “The Engineering of Consent” is the term coined by Edward Bernays in 1927. Edward Bernays defines the “engineering of consent” as the art of manipulating people to buy goods or services. The central idea behind the subject is that the general public is controlled and directed by creating artificial desires on an unconscious level.

In other words, consumer psychologists through advertisements built-in a deep connection between the products or services with the target audience, thereby convincing them that they really want the products or services. People are trained to desire and to feel the hunger of new things even if they don’t need them.

Alan Tibby’s video series “The Engineering of Consent” aims to enlighten people about their influenced decision-making which is caused by advertisers manipulating their desires on an unconscious level.

Allan Tibby states “We feel we are in control of our decision making and we are doing this autonomously – without outside influence. But are we? We are told repeatedly that we are “strong, independent, and free” to make choices, but this is a lie! A lie that causes much social division and much suffering.”

This video series can be seen on: https://allantibby.com/category/lies-that-divide-us/engineering-consent/

About Allan Tibby

Allan Tibby is passionate about teaching Meditation and Yoga Wisdom, Eastern Religion & Hinduism. He is also a resource speaker on leading a successful & purposeful life. He has a great interest in social development, in the broader sense, and the general direction of society. He is now recently involved in Justice Reform and Restorative Justice.

Media Release on 28 August 2018

