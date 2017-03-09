Aurum Celebrates 21 Years Making Fine Jewellery

(PR.co.nz) Based in Auckland, New Zealand – Aurum Fine Jewellery is celebrating 21 years making bespoke and custom-made jewellery. Aurum opened in Freemans Bay in 1996 operating initially as a manufacturing jewellery business with retail clients around the country. The business has since grown and evolved to meet the growing demand for handmade, personalised jewellery not readily available in high street stores. In 2006 Aurum opened a showroom/studio on College Hill, Ponsonby, Auckland.

Aurum Fine Jewellery is delighted to mark 21 years with a prime commission to create jewellery for New Zealand’s Eliza McCartney, bronze-medal-winning pole vaulter at Rio 2016, for the Halberg Awards held on February 9th 2017. Eliza wore diamond dress rings, a diamond tennis bracelet and thread drop diamond earrings to match; all original designs created for her by master jeweller Colin Thomson.

A spokesperson for Aurum explains, ‘Colin brings a wealth of experience and artistic skill to every commission – he can create any style of piece to a stunning finish. At the Halberg event Eliza won the Sporting Moment of the Year Award, and Aurum Fine Jewellery is thrilled to have been involved, in a small way, helping Eliza to celebrate her win, with unique and expressive minimalist jewellery that is quintessentially modern. It is an honour to have an Olympic athlete as a customer, and Aurum is very proud of the pieces Colin designed for Eliza. The company believes this is a great way to celebrate its 21st anniversary.”

About Aurum: Aurum Fine Jewellery is owned and operated by Colin Thomson, who has been designing original jewellery pieces for over 30 years. He works exclusively on bespoke pieces and unique designs, whether created from new materials or reworking existing pieces, including engagement rings and wedding rings. Many of his clients first purchase engagement and wedding rings, and go on to commission a variety of contemporary or timeless pieces for every occasion.

Aurum maintains contact with overseas suppliers and Colin is able to source unusual gems and diamonds at very competitive prices. He deals with diamond and gem brokers who travel regularly to Europe, Asia, South America and South Africa and can source unique and rare stones: emeralds from Columbia, diamonds from Antwerp and New York, rubies and sapphires from Thailand, black pearls from Tahiti, white and gold pearls from the Pacific and New Zealand’s own Eyris Blue Pearls from Akaroa in the South Island. Aurum creates jewellery with all precious metals: gold, platinum and palladium to create unique and beautiful jewellery in a wide range of styles.

Media Release on 9 March 2017 by Aurum Fine Jewellery

Media Contact

Colin Thomson, Aurum Fine Jewellery

Email: colin@aurum.co.nz

Phone: 09 378 1335

Website: http://www.aurum.co.nz/