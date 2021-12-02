Aware Group releases Aware AI for Pathways, enabling cities and campuses to gather insights on their pathway usage

Aware Group, a global provider of emerging technology solutions based in Hamilton, has just launched its newest product. Aware AI for Pathways is a turnkey hardware and software solution that uses Artificial Intelligence to classify and count micromobility traffic such as bicycles, scooters, motorcycles, and pedestrians. It does so with more features and at a significantly lower cost than current solutions. It helps cities and campuses understand the usage of their pathways, allowing them to make data-driven investments, helping them monitor the impact of crucial decisions, and overall reducing their costs.



Existing methods for data collection in outdoor environments all have a variety of problems that make them ineffective and inefficient: infrared sensors have poor performance in wet conditions and misclassify some types of traffic; pressure sensors lack the ability to track cyclists and cannot be used for footpaths; and inductive loops misclassify traffic based on the material of vehicles and are completely unable to track pedestrians. The #1 problem with all of these, however, is that they are all much more expensive than they need to be.



At a much lower cost, Aware AI for Pathways uses a custom computer vision model to turn video footage from urban cameras into data. This is then presented through an interactive, near-real-time dashboard. The reports can also be integrated into a customer’s existing systems or presented as a queryable datastore.



The Pathways Counters count continuously by leveraging our AI technology. The devices reported over 95% accuracy when tested in poor weather conditions, including the correct identification of people using umbrellas. Multi-directional counting is also supported.



Unlike other computer vision offerings, the AI model processes footage on the edge. This means the devices do not send images off the device, just data. Thus, the privacy of those in view of the camera is completely maintained.



Devices are solar-powered, compact, and leverage cellular connectivity. They’re designed for easy installation and low maintenance, meaning both low upfront and low ongoing costs. They are attached to existing poles and buildings and do not require any hardwire connection.



Pathways Counters can measure multiple zones from a single position (i.e., a cycleway, footpath, and staircase), meaning they can replace up to three traditional devices in some situations. This could translate into a savings of up to $27,500 every time traditional hardware needs renewal.



Customers can use the data Aware AI for Pathways provides to inform city planning, track foot traffic in front of businesses, monitor the impact of disruptions such as roadworks, count what modes of traffic are most common, unlock valuable insights to support decision making, and much more.



In creating Aware AI for Pathways, we worked with Hamilton City Council to launch the product for the first time and see what value it provides customers. “Aware AI for Pathways has enabled Council to deploy a higher number of devices, covering a greater area of the city, to provide useful data on a wider range of road users,” said John Kinghorn, Hamilton City Council’s Transport Systems Engineer. “This data will be very beneficial for a range of our city’s transportation projects and initiatives moving forward.”



Aware AI for Pathways provides a multitude of benefits that customers just can’t find with other solutions. The technology we use allows customers many use cases that can change how their organisation runs. Solutions Manager Jeffrey Brown, who was also the product lead for Aware AI for Pathways, said that “Computer vision technology has evolved to the point where it can produce really remarkable results, but very few people are making use of it – this is how we’ve managed to make such huge improvements with Aware AI for Pathways.”



At as little as one-third of the cost of traditional sensors, switching to Aware AI for Pathways would be extremely beneficial for any city or campus, regardless of scale. It is more effective and provides more features and benefits than any other sensor type.



Getting started with Aware AI for Pathways is simple, with full rollout taking less than four weeks. There is also the option to trial the technology on up to three locations prior to purchasing. Customers can go to https://www.awaregroup.com/aware-ai-for-pathways/ to start better utilising their pathways.

