Bauer Tailor Mini Kit

(PR.co.nz) Calling all jet-setters: Wellington beauty brand, and 2017 Bauer Beauty Award Winner for Best Face Cleanser, Tailor Skin, has made it possible to take all of your favourite Tailor products along when travelling locally or abroad. Introducing the Mini Kit, the perfect travel partner for your next adventure.

“Taking your beauty routine away on holiday can be a bulky and heavy experience,” shared Sara Quilter, Founder and CEO of Tailor Skincare. “I don’t like it when my beauty products take up a tonne of room in my bag and thought my customers would feel the same. Your precious 23kg allowance is better taken up by treasures you find during your travels! I developed the Mini Kit primarily for my customers who travel and for Tailor newbies who’d like to sample the range and see how it performs with their skin.”

The Tailor Mini Kit includes the award-winning Tailor Oil Cleanse (30ml), a product you won’t want to travel without! This little gem can be a cleanser, makeup remover, even a face, hair, or body oil. You also get the multitasking Tailor Polish (20 ml), which is your scrub, mask, and spot treatment. The team at Tailor rounds out this stunning kit with Tailor Moisture (20 ml) which is suitable for all skin types and dermatologically tested to be gentle on the skin.

Tailor Mini Kit will be available for online purchase or with stockists July 2017.

Media Release 13 July 2017.