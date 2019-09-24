Bay of Plenty Home Show Celebrates a Decade

(PR.co.nz)

Previously named the Spring Home Show, the exhibition has been rebranded to reflect its reach throughout the wider Bay of Plenty community and recognise the show’s regional significance. “It’s been an exciting transition to becoming the Bay of Plenty Home Show,” says Dana McCurdy, Managing Director at Bay Events who organises the show. “This is the sister show to our iconic Tauranga Home Show and now the two are more strongly aligned.”

The show has evolved over the last decade to become the huge exhibition we see today. “My mother and father created these shows because they believed in the potential this city offered, and wanted to support regional business progress,” says Dana. “The longevity and growth we’ve experienced is a testament to them and the local people who have supported us along the way.”

Bay Events was established in 1995 by Raewyn and Graeme Martin and has since put on over 60 trade events. Their daughter Dana joined them in 2011 and recently their son Richard joined the team, creating a truly family business. “Being locally owned and operated means we adapt our shows to the needs of our region in a way that many other shows around the country can’t,” says Dana. “We live in the community we cater to and we’re proud to present a bespoke show to suit our audience – something very unique in the New Zealand home show industry.”

Being local also means that Bay Events supports the community groups Waipuna Hospice and Otumoetai Lions, and have worked together with local business BespOak Kitchens & Furniture to create the Live Cooking Theatre. “We’re thrilled to work in with Chris and the team from BespOak,” says Dana. “They’ve built a fully functional display kitchen specifically for live cooking sessions while showcasing their beautiful kitchen design.”

The special guest who will be cooking in the BespOak Live Cooking Theatre is beloved Kiwi cooking personality Annabel Langbein on Saturday and Sunday. Dana says, “It’s been a long time since Annabel Langbein has been to the Bay and we’re excited to bring her here. There will be cookbooks available for sale at the show, and after each demonstration Annabel will be available to sign them. These make a fantastic keepsake or gift, just in time for Christmas too!”

The Bay of Plenty Home Show is giving away two huge door prizes to show attendees; an EziRider Cruiser electric bike from EziRider worth $1595 and a Compact Round trampoline from Springfree Trampolines worth $1219 (including delivery). “It’s going to be a huge weekend,” says Dana, “and we look forward to welcoming our visitors to a vibrant and inspirational show!”

Media Release 23 September 2019.