Beaver Tree Service Opens in Kapiti

Beaver Tree Service has over 30 years’ experience in the Arboriculture Industry with branches in Christchurch, Wellington, Palmerston North, Whanganui, and Taupo. Whilst the Beaver Tree Wellington team have been working on the Kapiti Coast for over three years, Beaver Tree Service now have a permanent team based in Waikanae.



Directors, Bryce Robb and Mary Cameron, purchased Mr Chipper from Jeremy Seamark at the start of November, retaining staff and providing a home for our Beaver Tree Kapiti team.



Bryce (Director / Head Arborist) has been working in Arboriculture for over 30 years and brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise when it comes to looking after trees.



“After 30 years I know what trees need, how they grow and how to make properties feel more spacious and open by thinning out the trees or providing view restoration. People plant trees not realising how large they get, so we are here to help.” – Bryce Robb

Media Release 19 November 2021.