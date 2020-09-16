Christchurch Duo Fitness and Massage New Website

(PR.co.nz)

Duo Fitness & Massage unveils new website to showcase personal training and fitness goals that everyone can achieve.

Christchurch locals searching for personal fitness training and anyone in NZ looking for online fitness challenges can visit the newly launched website of Duo Fitness & Massage: www.duofitness.co.nz.

Whether you want to lose body fat, build and tone up your muscles or take your fitness level up to that next level or improve your sports performance, Matt and Sam from Duo Fitness make it easy and fun to meet your goals.

Sam says, “I love to educate and inspire people to live a healthy life, both physically and mentally. To make fitness simple, fun and effective and to do so while instilling self-confidence and a positive self image in the world of fitness. I love to have a positive impact on people’s lives.”

The website focuses on three main areas: personal training; online fitness; and massage therapy.

Personal Training

Duo Fitness personal trainers focus on your personal goals. Your life situation, lifestyle, schedule and other circumstances are taken into consideration in setting realistic fitness goals. Whether you’re looking for one on one personal training or group personal training, the plan is uniquely tailored for everyone.

Online Fitness

For people who can’t make the gym, or prefer working out at home, Duo Fitness offer online training and workout programmes that give you the same accountability and professional advice and fitness tips from the comfort of your own home. Workouts are designed for people of all fitness levels and are available NZ wide.

Massage Therapy

Do you have tight muscles or aches that won’t go away? Or maybe you are just stressed out and want to relax? Sam from Duo Fitness is a qualified massage therapist working with clients in Christchurch and can tailor a sports massage or relaxation massage depending on your needs. Just like exercise, regular massage treatments offer many advantages that help your physical, emotional and mental wellbeing.

Duo Fitness & Massage is based in Christchurch and services online fitness NZ wide

For more information on Duo Fitness personal training and massage therapy: www.duofitness.co.nz.

Media Release 16 September 2020.