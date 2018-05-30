CompareBear Helps Kiwis Travel Cheaper

(PR.co.nz) The CompareBear website was launched recently after it was apparent there was a big demand for New Zealanders wanting to source the best deals on everyday expenses like utilities, and now – travel insurance. CompareBear provides the tools you need to easily compare local travel insurance plans and providers.

Denis Tyur’kov and Michael Speight – co-founders of CompareBear – decided to create the website after realizing there was a need in the market for unbiased price, provider and plan comparisons. “Although we’ve only launched the website recently, we can see that it’s already helping many Kiwis around New Zealand find the best deals on their travel insurance.” says Tyur’kov.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to help everyday Kiwis with this kind of solution.” adds Speight. “Many of them aren’t aware of how much money they could be comparing by switching and saving with CompareBear, and we love hearing how happy they are once they’ve switched. With the website being easy and completely free to use, everyone gets to benefit from using the website.”

The CompareBear online comparison tool allows Kiwis to view and compare a variety of travel insurance providers and plans based on their flying date and destination. They’ll be presented with the best options based on their flight details, all of which include a full breakdown of what the cover includes. The process is not only easy to do, but generally takes less than five minutes!

As well as online travel insurance comparison, CompareBear helps Kiwis to compare broadband and electricity online – helping everyone throughout New Zealand to find the best deals available in the country. CompareBear has made it easy to compare, switch and save online.

Media Release 30 May 2018.