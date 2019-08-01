Cruise Milford in TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards

(PR.co.nz) A family-owned business showcasing the wonders of Milford Sound has been recognised as a Top 10 New Zealand experience in the 2019 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.



Cruise Milford NZ has consistently listed as Trip Advisor’s top product in the local region and this month has been ranked #8 in the nation’s most appealing traveller experiences.



“We are so fortunate to have Milford Sound as our backyard, but with such natural beauty comes a very competitive tourism market,” Cruise Milford sales and marketing manager Lisa Egerton said.



“Our point of difference is our customer service. We want every passenger to have an unforgettable time with us.



“We encourage conversation, one on one interaction, education and a bit of fun. Our high crew-to-guest ratio on our vessels really gives us scope to create that once in a lifetime experience.



“We are absolutely humbled as a small business to be recognised among almost 200,000 other tours and activities worldwide.”



The award comes as Cruise Milford prepares to expand its fleet, welcoming a second vessel to increase capacity over the coming peak summer period. “We have always aimed to provide a better experience for visitors and the new boat will lift the standards for Milford Sound once again.”



TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards highlight the world’s top bookable experiences by category and country based on the quality and volume of traveller reviews on the site.



For further details or to book: https://www.cruisemilfordnz.com

Media Release 1 August 2019.