Devonport 7-Day Pharmacy’s Guide to Navigating Allergies

We know that spring is a season of renewal and rejuvenation, but for many, it also brings the unwelcome arrival of allergies. The pollen released by blooming flowers and trees can lead to sneezing, itchy eyes, and congestion. However, here at the Devonport 7-Day Pharmacy, we can help you enjoy this season and appreciate the turning of the clocks as the days get longer.

Identify Your Triggers: Understanding which allergens affect you is the first step. Pollen from different plants can have varying effects on

individuals. Knowing your specific triggers allows you to tailor your approach to managing allergies effectively.

Keep Indoor Air Clean: Regularly clean your living space to minimize allergen exposure. Vacuum carpets, wash bedding, and consider using

high-quality air purifiers with HEPA filters. This helps maintain clean indoor air, reducing the likelihood of allergens circulating.

Plan Outdoor Activities Wisely: Timing matters when it comes to outdoor activities. Pollen levels are typically highest in the early morning

and late afternoon. Opt for outdoor excursions during midday when pollen levels are lower.

Protect Your Eyes and Skin: Wear sunglasses to shield your eyes from pollen, and consider applying a barrier cream or lotion to your skin before heading outdoors. This creates a protective layer that can help prevent pollen from settling on your skin.

Natural Remedies and Teas: Local honey, with its trace amounts of local pollen, may help build tolerance over time. Herbal teas like chamomile and peppermint, known for their natural antihistamine properties, can provide relief from allergy symptoms.

Consult a Healthcare Professional: If allergies persist or become severe, seek advice from a healthcare professional. They can recommend over-the-counter or prescription medications or even allergy shots for more severe cases.

At the Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy, we have an awesome team who can help you take proactive steps, you can embrace spring with open arms, enjoying the season to its fullest while effectively managing allergies. Remember, a little preparation goes a long way in ensuring you make the most of this enchanting time of year. So come along to the store or get in touch and we can work something out together.

Contact Devonport 7-Day Pharmacy

09 445 4000

www.devonport7daypharmacy.co.nz

Media Release 29 September 2023