Emergency Services become Superheroes

(PR.co.nz) Off duty Firefighters, Police, Surf Lifeguards, Ambulance paramedics, and Coastguard are coming together to walk children to Meadowbank Primary School as part of Auckland Transport Walking School Bus month, this weeks theme being “Superheros”. Each week during Walking School Bus month there is a different theme for the children to have fun with while walking to school. Last week was “Funky feet” where the children decorated their shoes. This week it’s Superhero week – Auckland Transport encourages the children to dress up as Superheros for the day.

Kath Manning from the Walkie Talkies Walking School Bus at Meadowbank was inspired by her children’s admiration for the work Emergency Services do, and the many volunteers in those organisations. “As a family we are heavily involved in Surf Life Saving, so the children get to see first hand, rescues taking place, and how all the emergency services work together for the good of the community” The people in these roles do heroic acts every day, so she thought getting some real life volunteers to walk with the children would bring the theme closer to home, and make it more engaging and meaningful for the children. These emergency services workers also deserve recognition as “Superheros” for the work they do.

Media Release 12 March 2019.