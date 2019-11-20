Firewatch Tauranga Releases New Website

(PR.co.nz)

Firewatch Tauranga launch new website to better inform local businesses about their fire protection services.

Fire protection company Firewatch Tauranga has unveiled a new website to ensure local businesses are aware of the range of fire protection services available to them. The website address is www.firewatchtauranga.co.nz.

Firewatch Tauranga owners Guy & Julie Madams want to raise local awareness of the full extent of fire protection services they offer. “Not many local businesses realise we’re a one stop shop for their fire protection needs. As well as building warrant of fitness inspections, we are also specialists in automated marine and vehicle fire suppression systems, fire alarm systems and we are IANZ accredited for cylinder testing. This means we can test and refill your existing fire extinguisher which is more cost effective and kinder to the environment than buying a new one.”

The website focuses on three main areas: building warrant of fitness & fire alarms; fire suppression systems; and fire protection equipment.

Building WOFs & Fire Alarms

Firewatch Tauranga makes building compliance easy and stress-free for building owners and property managers. Certified to carry out building warrant of fitness inspections and experts in fire alarm systems, Firewatch Tauranga help local businesses stay on top of compliance requirements, inspection schedules and ultimately stay safe.

Fire Suppression Systems

Specialising in marine fire suppression systems and vehicle fire suppression systems, Firewatch Tauranga’s expertly installed systems keep staff and machinery safe. Their state-of-the-art fire protection systems meet local and international standards and can potentially save lives and reduce costly damage to vehicles or heavy machinery.

Fire Protection Equipment

Firewatch Tauranga supplies, installs and tests fire protection equipment including fire sprinklers, fire extinguishers, signage and emergency lighting. They can advise on which type of fire extinguisher or system your building requires, and provide convenient and cost-effective fire extinguisher testing and refilling.

Firewatch Tauranga services Tauranga, Mt Maunganui, Waihi Beach, Katikati, Te Puke, Paengaroa and Pukehina.

For more information on Firewatch Tauranga and the services it provides check out: www.firewatchtauranga.co.nz

Media Release 20 November 2019.