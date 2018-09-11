FM Station Moves to Upper Hutt

(PR.co.nz) A hand curated collection of international new indie rock, alternative, modern & vintage rock to free your mind and pleasure your audio sensitivities.

A world-class radio station, where it’s ALL about the music! No commercials, no logons, no fees, no subscriptions. Just simply some of the best, cutting-edge, indie & retro rock music radio on the planet.

Brought to you by Reverend Aquaman & the music-loving, motley crew of audiophile volunteers that make up the andHow.FM Air Force. Since 8 November 1998, we have been “jamming the free world, one person at a time”. Filling the world’s bandwidth & airwaves with stuff you wish you heard on the radio. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year on the world-wide web, to over 150 countries all over the planet from down underground at 107.5 FM in from the picturesque Mangaroa Valley, New Zealand (Aotearoa). During that time, we have seen a LOT of other radio stations & music services come & go. Our commitment to remain commercial-free & independent has always kept us thinking outside the box, but we couldn’t have done it without the help of our listeners and supporters.!

Originally, andHow started as a dream that was realized when we were broadcasting from laptops & lawn chairs, high a-top the Rainbow Bridge in Bridge City, Texas. Way back then, AndHow Web Radio was socially interacting in the cloud even before the Dot.com crash of the early 2000’s, long before anyone had ever even come up with the phrase “social media”. We were once taking our requests via ICQ & by e-mail, streaming to the world via dial-up internet in the days BEFORE broadband. Suddenly we were able to help make a very big world seem like a very cosy place to live. It was at that time we recognized the commitment to grow ourselves as an international radio station. Almost 20 years later, we have continued thus far on our journey to the other side of the planet in Mangaroa, New Zealand (Incidentally, the relocation was made to save the station in 2001). Since named as one of the “elder statesmen of internet radio”, we are the defenders & caretakers of independent, commercial-free radio; now securely established in our scenic and secluded studios…at the new, world headquarters for andHow.FM. An oasis in a sea of soulless, corporate over-commercialized radio & streaming music services. These are real, red-blooded humans making this ad-free radio station happen every day.

In 2009, when andHow.FM decided that just being loved on the internet wasn’t enough, we took to the airwaves with our FM broadcast signal in Mangaroa, New Zealand. We are still entertaining & interacting with our listeners via e-mail, Twitter, our mobile apps and at 107.5 FM w/RDS! With a blend of new indie rock artists that suits listening all day at work, commuting, playing or just chilling-out at home; we are virtually everywhere you are, anywhere on the planet!

Our commitment to source & promote a majority of our content with music from independent artists still remains! When you aren’t listening to our hand-selected music mix, you can enjoy our various, eclectic, radio shows from presenters & hosts all over the world! If you miss a show, check out the show portals and listen to a podcast from your favourite international andHow.FM personalities.

Often imitated, but never duplicated…107.5 andHow.FM! Got Indie?

Some of the facts and figures about andHow.FM

• Rated one of the best internet radio stations in the world by the UK Telegraph

• Jamming the free world, one person at a time since 1998.

• Over 15K listeners every 30 days via the internet.

• A FM broadcast area to over 12,000 people in Upper Hutt, New Zealand.

• No commercials, ever!

