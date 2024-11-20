Clean Planet to Reduce Plastic Waste

Clean Planet, New Zealand’s leading nationwide cleaning and property services franchise company, today announced the launch of its Sustainable Packaging Programme, a major initiative to reduce plastic waste by reusing and recycling jerrycans across its franchise network.

Starting on November 1st, Clean Planet will eliminate single-use plastic jerrycans by introducing a system where used containers are returned to its manufacturer, AWS Group, for cleaning and reuse. After multiple cycles, the jerrycans will be recycled by Pact Group, contributing to Clean Planet’s goal of becoming a zero-waste company.

“This programme reinforces our leadership in sustainability and sets an example for other businesses to follow,” said Tony Pattison, Chief Executive of Clean Planet.

Partnerships for Sustainability

Recognising the need for a more sustainable solution, Clean Planet partnered with AWS Group to clean and reuse the jerrycans multiple times. “We’re able to repurpose the containers several times, significantly cutting down on waste,” said Richard Hanna, Group General Manager at AWS Group.

Once the containers reach the end of their lifecycle, Pact Group recycles them, turning them into resin for new plastic products. “This process keeps plastics out of landfills and gives them a new life,” said Elaine Tippett, Sourcing and Logistics Manager at Pact Group.

To ensure smooth operations, Clean Planet also partnered with Post Haste to manage the collection and delivery of the used containers back to AWS Group. “It’s exciting to be part of a project that combines practical benefits with environmental responsibility,” said Mark Goeschl, Business Development Consultant at Post Haste.

Sustainability Builds Trust and Opens New Opportunities

Clean Planet’s Sustainable Packaging Programme comes at a time when businesses across New Zealand are increasingly prioritising sustainability. The initiative allows franchisees to actively reduce plastic waste, aligning with the growing demand for eco-friendly practices.

“Our clients appreciate the steps we’re taking towards a greener future,” said Pam Castillo, Master Regional Franchise Owner in Auckland. “It benefits both our customers and the environment.”

By adopting responsible practices, businesses can build trust with clients and attract eco-conscious partners, strengthening their market reputation.

A Commitment to a Sustainable Future

“As we continue to grow, our vision of becoming a zero-waste company remains central to everything we do,” concluded Tony Pattison, Chief Executive. “Our approach to sustainability goes beyond business strategy—it’s about ensuring a better future for our clients, franchise partners, and the environment.”

About Clean Planet

Clean Planet is a leading national cleaning and property services franchise company, helping New Zealanders build successful businesses within a framework of support, guidance, and growth. Offering services such as cleaning, grounds care, car valet and carpet & floor care, Clean Planet empowers franchisees with a sustainable business model that focuses on environmentally responsible practices and innovation.

Media Release 21 November 2024.