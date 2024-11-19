Announcing The New Portégé X30W-M

Dynabook ANZ Pty. Limited, The Laptop Experts, are excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the Portégé X30W-M 2-in-1 convertible laptop. Designed for professionals who demand versatility, performance and ultra portability, the Portégé X30W-M is AI ready for the future of work.

With a dedicated Copilot key¹, the X30W-M enables seamless integration with AI tools and applications. This key allows users to quickly access AI-driven features, enhancing productivity and efficiency. Weighing from just 989 grams², the Portégé X30W-M combines the power of an Intel® Core™ Ultra processor with the flexibility of a 13.3″ multi-touch display. Its ability to seamlessly transition between laptop and tablet mode with a Wacom® digital pen support makes it the perfect tool for today’s flexible work environments. This laptop also features Intel® Arc™ Graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5x onboard memory and Wi-Fi 6E, ensuring superior performance wherever your working day may take you.

The X30W-M features Harman Kardon speakers that deliver premium acoustics, with a rich and immersive sound experience. This makes it ideal for professional presentations, virtual meetings or enjoying high quality audio on the go.

“The Portégé X30W-M is for professionals who need the power of a full function laptop and the flexibility of a tablet, all in one lightweight device,” said Angela Walker, General Manager at Dynabook ANZ. “We designed this laptop to support the evolving needs of today’s businesses, where creativity, connectivity and security are paramount. The X30W-M is not only ultra light but it’s ultra secure, ensuring users can tackle important tasks without any compromise.”

Built for performance and endurance, the Portégé X30W-M meets MIL-STD-810H standards for durability. Its magnesium alloy/ABS chassis and Corning® Gorilla® Glass display is designed to withstand the demands of everyday use while offering important security features, such as a self encrypting drive and optional biometric facial recognition.

Walker further adds, “With the growing importance of data security, our proprietary BIOS and advanced security features provide peace of mind for businesses managing sensitive information. The Portege X30W-M reflects Dynabook’s continued commitment to delivering reliable, secure and high performance devices to our customers.”

The Portege X30W-M also includes a 2.0 FHD webcam for crystal clear video conferencing and an 8MP world facing camera for capturing content in the field, making it ideal for remote work and content creation.

Key Features:

• Intel® Core™ Ultra processors

• Integrated Copilot key¹

• Intel® Arc™ Graphics (from 16GB configurations)

• Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Onboard RAM

• 13.3″ multi-touch Corning® Gorilla® Glass display with Wacom® digital pen support

• Harmon Kardon ® stereo speakers

• MIL-STD-810H durability

• Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, and Wi-Fi 6E for next-level connectivity

• Biometric security and Dynabook’s proprietary BIOS

The Portege X30W-M is priced from $2510 and is available now.

¹Microsoft Copilot Feature availability varies by market for the devices which have the Copilot in Windows icon, see aka.ms/WindowsAIFeatures

²Weight: Weight may vary depending on product configuration, vendor components, manufacturing variability and options selected.

About Dynabook ANZ Pty Limited.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Dynabook ANZ Pty Limited, provides a diverse portfolio of B2B laptop computers. Dynabook designs, engineers and manufactures its products in its own operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook ANZ is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook ANZ, visit https://anz.dynabook.com/

Media Release on 20 November 2024

