The ‘Ansum Pasty Co. Launches ANSUM.NZ, Bringing Authentic Pasties to Aotearoa

The ‘Ansum Pasty Co. is proud to announce the launch of its online store at ansum.nz, making handmade Cornish pasties accessible to customers across New Zealand. This exciting development follows overwhelming interest from British expats and Kiwis alike, many of whom discovered the hearty satisfaction of a proper pasty during their travels or served up by their grandparents.

“Customers choose us because they know a pasty will leave them satisfied, no questions asked,” says Adam Rickett, Head Crimper and Director at The ‘Ansum Pasty Co.

Adam’s journey to pasty perfection is rooted in his extensive culinary background. As the former Executive Chef at Euro Bar and Restaurant and Culpeper in Auckland, Adam has worked in some of New Zealand’s most renowned kitchens, including The Matterhorn, Pravda Café and Grill, and The Boatshed Boutique Hotel on Waiheke Island. Since moving to New Zealand in 2009, Adam’s dedication to fine food has earned him widespread respect within the industry.

The idea for The ‘Ansum Pasty Co. was born during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. “I wanted to deliver a taste of the past, and not just my past or the past of those from Cornwall, but everyone’s past.” Adam believes that anyone who tries an “‘Ansum” will find something familiar they can relate to. “The magic of the pasty is all in the pastry…It’s the smell. Even if you’ve never been to Cornwall, somehow a pasty really speaks to you and it creates an experience. Everyone should experience that.”

The online store, launched last week, offers nationwide delivery, allowing more New Zealanders to enjoy these handmade, traditional pasties. The response has already been overwhelming. “The interest we’ve seen has been incredibly encouraging,” says Jamie Armour, Business Development Manager for The ‘Ansum Pasty Co.

Jamie brings his own stellar credentials to the venture. A former chef who worked at L’Atelier Joel Robuchon (2 Michelin Star) in Paris, Jamie now serves as the IT Manager for Hell Pizza. Despite his busy schedule, Jamie dedicates his time to helping The ‘Ansum Pasty Co. grow. “Together, Adam and I have the right mix of skills to make this work. Pasties will be a thing in New Zealand!” Jamie says.

For Adam and Jamie, this isn’t just a business—it’s a passion project rooted in sharing a part of their heritage and craft.

Customers can order online now at ansum.nz or visit The ‘Ansum Pasty Co. every weekend at the Catalina Bay Farmers Market. Other Auckland market locations are listed on their website. Gift vouchers are also available, making them a perfect Christmas gift for family and friends.

For more information and to order, visit: ansum.nz

Media Release on 18 November 2024

Media Contact

Jamie Armour, The ‘Ansum Pasty Company

jamie@ansum.nz

https://ansum.nz