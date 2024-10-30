Why the Cornish Pasty Struggles to Make Its Mark in New Zealand

Cornish pasties, a culinary staple in the UK and a favourite in Australia, have yet to enjoy the same recognition in New Zealand. Chef Adam Rickett, the former Executive Chef at Euro Bar and Restaurant and Culpeper in Auckland, wants to change that.

Known for his time in Cornwall mastering the art of the pasty, Adam questions why the dish hasn’t taken off in New Zealand. “The Cornish pasty made it to Australia along with the early settlers and became popular there, but for some reason, it never gained the same traction here,” he says.

Adam’s connection to the pasty runs deep, having trained as a young chef in St Austell, Cornwall, where pasties are part of daily life. “It’s not just food; it’s part of who I am. Every pasty is something comforting and people connect with the nostalgia it induces.”

In 2009, Adam relocated to New Zealand, quickly making a name for himself in fine dining. Adam worked as Head Chef at renowned restaurants The Matterhorn, Pravda Café and Grill and The Boatshed Boutique Hotel on Waiheke Island. Yet, despite his culinary success, he felt a persistent pull towards his roots. “No matter how far you go, some things never leave you. The pasty is one of those things. After years in New Zealand, I knew I wanted to bring that tradition here.”

In 2020, amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, Adam founded The ‘Ansum Pasty Co., driven by a desire to reconnect people with this timeless tradition. “I wanted to deliver a taste of the past, and not just my past, but everyone’s past. I’m convinced that the nostalgia of a pasty is all about the Pastry. It’s the smell. Even if you haven’t even left the country, a pasty offers something familiar that really speaks to you and creates an experience. Everyone should experience that.”

Today, The ‘Ansum Pasty Co. caters to both wholesale and retail markets in Auckland, with plans to launch online deliveries this November. Adam believes the time is right to introduce Kiwis to the pasty’s appeal. “New Zealanders love hearty and reliable food. The pasty is just that — simple, satisfying, and guaranteed to hit the spot. It’s bigger than a pie.”

For more details and to be notified about the upcoming launch, visit ansum.nz or contact the team at info@ansum.nz.

