DEC Construction Expands Operations to Mangawhai to Address Growing Regional Demand

DEC Construction, a prominent construction firm in Warkworth and surrounding areas, has announced it will expand its operations to Mangawhai. The company cites increasing demand for professional building services in the region as the primary driver for this expansion.

DEC Construction has a history of completing a number of successful projects in the Mangawhai, however, this expansion marks a greater commitment to servicing the region.

With the expansion, the company aims to support the growing infrastructure needs of the Mangawhai community and bring additional employment opportunities to the area.

Darren Ettritch, Director of DEC Construction, stated that the decision to expand into Mangawhai comes after observing the area’s sustained growth and development needs.

“Mangawhai has been expanding steadily, and we’ve been fortunate to work on a number of projects here in the past,” said Ettritch. “By establishing a formal presence, we can better meet the demand for reliable, skilled construction services locally.”

The expansion into Mangawhai marks a significant step for DEC Construction, which has built a solid reputation as local Warkworth builders.

According to Ettritch, “We see this as an opportunity to deepen our commitment to Northland, providing consistent, high-quality construction services to a community we already know well.”

DEC’s move into Mangawhai aligns with a broader trend of construction firms responding to residential and commercial growth in Northland. The company plans to maintain its existing operations in Warkworth while enhancing its capacity to manage new projects in Mangawhai.

Media Release on 11 November 2024

