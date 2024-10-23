ArcClad Launches in Auckland, Offering Premium Steel Roofing Services

ArcClad, a newly launched roofing company, is now offering Auckland homeowners and businesses access to high-quality steel roofing and cladding services. Founded by experienced construction professionals Darren Ettritch and Shaun Steffener, ArcClad aims to meet the growing demand for reliable, long-lasting roofing solutions in the region.

Specialising in the installation of steel roofing and cladding systems, ArcClad brings a new level of expertise to the Auckland roofing market. With a strong focus on delivering durable, weather-resistant products, the company provides practical and aesthetically pleasing solutions for residential and commercial properties across the city.

“Auckland’s diverse climate demands roofing that can stand up to the elements,” says Shaun Steffener, Co-Director of Arcclad. “We saw a real need for high-quality, steel roofing that is both durable and affordable. Our goal with ArcClad is to offer Aucklanders peace of mind by providing reliable roofing solutions that last.”

Arcclad’s services include the installation of new roofs, roof replacements, and. Steel roofing, the company’s specialty, is known for its durability, energy efficiency, and ability to withstand harsh weather conditions. With ArcClad’s expertise, clients can expect precision installation and high-quality materials that ensure long-term performance.

“We understand that Auckland property owners are looking for roofing solutions that not only enhance their buildings but also offer longevity and value”.

By partnering with trusted suppliers and focusing on customer satisfaction, Arcclad ensures that each project is completed a high standard. The Auckland roofing contractors works closely with homeowners, to tailor solutions that meet individual needs, whether for a new build or a renovation project.

ArcClad is now taking on roofing and cladding projects throughout the Auckland region, offering competitive pricing and a customer-focused approach. For more information or to request a quote, visit www.arcclad.co.nz.

Media Release on 24 October 2024

Media Contact

ArcClad

info@arcclad.co.nz

https://www.arcclad.co.nz/