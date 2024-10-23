Shade Tech Introduces Their Retractable Awnings to Christchurch Market

Shade Tech is excited to announce the expansion of their high-quality retractable awnings to homeowners and business owners in Christchurch. Designed to withstand New Zealand’s unique environmental conditions, the range of German-engineered awnings offer durability and reliable performance even in challenging weather.

Shade Tech’s retractable awnings boast a high wind rating to provide optimal protection against the elements. This makes them ideal for Christchurch’s coastal conditions, where strong northwest winds are common, particularly during spring and early summer.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer such a premium product to Christchurch home and business owners,” said Tom Holbutt, Director of Shade Tech.

“We founded Shade Tech with the goal of bringing high-quality yet affordable shade solutions to the South Island, and our retractable awnings are a key part of that vision. We work closely with each of our clients to ensure they get a custom solution that perfectly fits their needs.”

The NZ Made retractable awnings not only provide protection from the sun but also extend outdoor living spaces, creating comfortable environments for homeowners and businesses. The awnings’ sleek, modern design complements a wide range of architectural styles, making them a versatile addition to any property.

“At Shade Tech, we offer a personal touch,” added Holbutt. “We take the time to understand each client’s unique shade and shelter needs before recommending the best solution. This ensures that every awning we install enhances both the functionality and look of the outdoor space.”

As part of the expansion, Shade Tech is offering free consultations to Christchurch residents, helping them explore how retractable awnings can transform their outdoor areas.

Media Release on 24 October 2024

Media Contact

Tom Holbutt, Shade Tech

info@shadetech.nz

https://www.shadetech.nz/