Indian Muneem Inaugurates Its New Office Branch In New Zealand

Finding its inception as the accounting branch of “Aggarwal Raman & Associates”, this latest chapter in Indian Muneem’s storied history tells yet another tale of professional excellence and cutting-edge technical innovation. A big thanks to all the stakeholders who made this transition possible and we are truly excited to keep expanding our operations even further. This is a watershed moment for our rapidly growing organization and we are sure our future holds immense promise.

We are determined to start working as soon as possible and help businesses clean up their books using our services such as:

Financial Reporting

End-to-End Bookkeeping

Tax Preparation and Filing

Payroll Management

Crypto Accounting

Financial Planning and Analysis

GST Return

Forensic Accounting

Virtual Staffing

System / Data Conversion

Year-End Accounting

Director Level Review

Farm & Rural Accounting

Budgeting & Forecasting

About Indian Muneem

Indian Muneem is a distinguished accounting outsourcing company, established in 2000. As an ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified organization, we have built a reputation as a trusted, independent business partner, delivering exceptional outsourced accounting services to premier CA and CPA firms globally.

Indian Muneem offers comprehensive finance and accounting outsourcing solutions, including Bookkeeping, Accounting, Payroll Management, and Tax Compliance. Our services support businesses across the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, and other international markets.

About Indian Muneem Representative

Rishabh Khanna – Country Sales Manager at Aeren IT Solution/Indian Muneem

Rishabh oversees critical operational functions that drive efficiency and excellence in client service delivery. With over 12 years of deep expertise in Accounting and Management, he brings a robust background in optimizing financial processes and operational frameworks to the company. Rishabh collaborates closely with senior leaders, including Raman Aggarwal and Shrey Aggarwal, to ensure that all operations align seamlessly with Aeren IT Solution/Indian Muneem’s strategic vision and growth objectives. Known for his commitment to precision and innovation, Rishabh plays a pivotal role in enhancing the company’s capability to deliver bespoke outsourcing solutions, tailored to meet the evolving demands of clients across diverse sectors. His leadership reinforces the company’s mission to set new benchmarks in quality and responsiveness in the outsourcing industry.

Media Release on 11 November 2024

Media Contact

Rishabh Khanna, Indian Muneen

enquiry@indianmuneem.com

+64-27 551 1875

https://indianmuneem.com/