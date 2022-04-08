Free inspection sheets offer parents another way to discus tooth health with their children

Official looking Tooth Fairy inspection sheets available online offer parents another way to discus tooth health with their children. For parents who discus the Tooth Fairy with their children the Webpage complete with breaking news video.

The forms were created by Daniel of Custom Branded and are available for download absolutely free, when approached for comment Daniel said “The Department reached out to us to help with the form, originally we thought it was a joke as we don’t advertise design services, but here we are”.



Daniel has used the form with his son when he lost his first tooth, though he had already heard about payment being dictated by tooth quality by his aunt “He was beyond happy to have received a small bonus for it being his first tooth” which the fairy had noted on the form.



www.nztoothfairy.com is live now.

