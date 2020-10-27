Free Marketing Guides for Small Businesses to Grow in 2021

Creative Content has created a series of free marketing and copywriting guides to support New Zealand’s SME’s – packed with helpful tips for marketing your business online, including how to write your own optimised website copy.

New Zealand’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) account for over 95% of all businesses in New Zealand, and according to the Government, employ approximately 29% of the country’s workforce.

However, COVID and the subsequent economic slump has given many of our small businesses a hit.



Even more worrying, recent SATAA new small Business Recovery research by American Express has revealed that around one-third (32%) of businesses need consumers spending to lift within the next month or two just to stay afloat throughout 2021.



We know that not everyone can afford to hire a Content Marketing Agency to help them get clients, especially in the current climate, so we’re doing what we tell our clients to do. Creating great resources for free.



These three free guides will teach you:

A website copywriting template that you can use to write engaging and relevant copy.

The questions you need to ask yourself (and your clients) to write the best web copy for your business.

Website content best practices – and the things you must avoid if you want to say goodbye to boring text, and hello to engaging website copy that helps you convert browsers into buyers.

Local marketing and internet marketing ideas that will help you grow in 2020 and 2021

Head over to the blog to get the free resources: https://creativecontent.co.nz/blog/

ABOUT CREATIVE CONTENT



Creative Content is a Content Marketing Agency in Auckland, New Zealand. We specialise in creating a strategic marketing strategy for every client depending on their business and requirements. Whether that means refreshing your website, creating a new digital marketing campaign, or setting up a complete content marketing strategy that will help you attract and convert your ideal clients, we’ve got the experience and the team to create a solution that works for you.

Media Release on 27 October 2020



Media Contact

Theresa

Email: Theresa@creativecontent.co.nz

Web: www.creativecontent.co.nz