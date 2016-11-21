Free training supporting students into ECE careers

(PR.co.nz) Hundreds of New Zealanders have an opportunity to kick-start a career in early childhood education for free, thanks to the PORSE Nanny Intern Programme.

Targeting students aged 17-25 years of age, PORSE Education & Training General Manager, Erin Maloney, said the free 20-week course provides a pathway into an industry that has been growing since the introduction of government-subsidised care.

“Research continues to highlight the importance of the first three years of a child’s life, and we want to help provide the industry with skilled early childhood educators to ensure that benefit is realised”, said Mrs Maloney.

“Our hands-on training programme provides students with an introduction to early childhood education, which can lead into paid employment and diploma or degree-level study.”

Students accepted into the programme are enrolled in the NZQA Certificate in Early Childhood Education (Level 3) over the duration of the course, spending 21 hours per week working with a training family to care for their children and apply their learning under a parent’s guidance.

Mrs Maloney said that, as New Zealand’s largest early childhood care provider, PORSE was not only focused on the care and education of children, but also of adults.

“We believe that providing free early childhood training for adults is helping to extend the potential of our communities – either through introducing new students into the sector, or upskilling those already working as in-home educators– it’s something we are very passionate about.”

PORSE believes the Nanny Intern Training Programme also provides a great solution for families looking for in-home support, with more parents forced to juggle working with raising young families.

“More and more families find they need support to balance child care with their work commitments and careers, or as a result of not having extended family locally. The Nanny Intern Programme provides a transition for mums who may be looking to re-engage with the workforce or just benefit from having some more support with childcare in their own home. They get all the benefits of a nanny for a fraction of the cost.

“Our training families cover the course fees and guide and support the student in their learning. In return they get the benefit of an extra pair of hands to help with the children, which basically equates to $5 per hour for a nanny – well below the market rate.”

In fact, the growth in demand for nannies and in-home educators is seeing families on wait-lists in some areas.

“Parents are really starting to understand the importance of those early years in a child’s life; they’re choosing in-home care, and we now have wait lists, based predominately on word of mouth. Our educators have developed great reputations within their own communities.

“We have more families wanting care than we can provide for, so that in itself shows what a fantastic career opportunity it is for anyone passionate about caring for children.”

PORSE runs three intakes throughout the year, with training available nationally online or with classroom-based learning in Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Hawke’s Bay, Palmerston North, Wellington and Christchurch. The first course begins in February 2017, with enrolments open now. Further information is available via www.porse.co.nz/education-and-training/the-porse-nanny-intern-programme.