Giftbox Boutique Launch Isolation Gift Range for Quarantining Kiwis

New Zealand largest online gift hamper retailer, Giftbox Boutique has recently released its range of isolation gifts for Kiwis recovering at home from Covid-19.



With Omicron moving through the community and other winter illnesses beginning to bite, many Kiwis are finding themselves in recovery mode, isolating at home.



“It’s no fun being sick”, says Giftbox Boutique Director, Katie Gray.



“With so many people currently isolating around the country, we decided to put together a range of care packages to help boost the morale of an isolating friend, family member or co-worker”.



Packed full of sweet and savoury gourmet treats, Giftbox Boutique’s range of isolation care packages are the perfect accompaniment for those currently couchbound.



“It can be quite stressful when we get sick”, says Gray. “It can be hard to shake the feelings of guilt that we should be getting back to work. It is great to see Kiwis take a responsible approach, protecting their friends and co-workers by isolating at home.”



“We hope our new range of isolation gifts can give those recovering a sense that they should rest easy and that their friends or co-workers are wishing them the best”



Giftbox Boutique’s isolation gift hampers are now available for purchase through their website. All gift hampers are delivered directly to the recipients door, throughout New Zealand.



The company is also offering the option to further personalise your isolation hamper by adding items from their single items collection.

Media Release on 1 July 2022

