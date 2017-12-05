Gluten Free this Christmas with Bakeworks

(PR.co.nz) Bakeworks has situated themselves as one of the top providers of allergy-free foods, consistently outdoing themselves with all new creations. Such is so with this new, incredible selection of Christmas products. The line-up includes Fruit & Chia Mince Tarts, Panforte Di Siena Cake and Traditional Christmas Pudding. With their individual appeal, all the options are ready to eat and definitely worth trying. As a New Zealand business, Bakeworks truly understands its people and these products will feel right at home with a Kiwi Christmas banquet. These gluten-free options are healthier and tastier than traditional options, so you can experience the festivities without the overwhelming guilt of Christmas dessert.

The Christmas products are shaping up to be a favourite for families all of the country these holidays. With the divine taste that customers have come to expect from Bakeworks, as well as considered health factors, this warrants immense excitement. These are only available for a limited time, so get in quickly!

5 December 2017.