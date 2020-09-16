Go Wire Electrical Releases New Website

(PR.co.nz)

Go Wire Electrical unveils new website showcasing their industrial, commercial, residential and rural electrical services.

Waikato locals searching for a reputable electrical team for industrial factory maintenance, rural, commercial and residential services should visit the newly launched website of Go Wire Electrical: www.gowire.co.nz.

The team of reliable and friendly electricians from Go Wire Electrical offer exceptional services and workmanship for new large scale electrical installations at your workplace or home, as well as emergency maintenance services for jobs of all sizes.

Locals can learn about the different aspects to the company’s business on the website, including: industrial and agricultural electrical services; commercial electrical services; and residential electrical services.

Industrial & Rural

Go Wire Electrical’s industrial electricians understand the individual requirements of factory and farm machinery and are committed to its safety. Preventive and scheduled electrical maintenance ensures your machinery is kept in good working and avoids costly downtime. Their experienced electricians can also maintain and resolve automation and control systems and provide a 24/7 breakdown call out service.

Commercial

Need a reliable team of commercial electricians to carry out an electrical installation, data cabling, security system, CCTV or emergency lighting? Go Wire Electrical can do full electrical installations for new fitouts and renovations, lighting and security upgrades, and can provide an emergency 24/7 service to keep businesses running in Hamilton and throughout Waikato.

Residential

New build or existing homes, Go Wire Electrical can carry out any electrical work from a wiring a power point to a whole house. The team can create innovative and detailed home electrical plans for new homes, upgrade home security and LED lighting a well as carry out the trenching required for underground service mains and sub main installation service.

Go Wire Electrical is based in Tamahere and services across the Waikato.

For more information on what locals can expect from Go Wire Electrical visit www.gowire.co.nz.

Media Release 16 September 2020.