Huston Cross Releases New Website

(PR.co.nz)

Jeremy & Bevan, owners of Huston Cross, want to make it clear for the potential customers the excellent standard of their work and highlight their professional roofing services available. “Our commitment to providing personalised roofing solutions and excellent work ethic ensures Huston Cross maintains a reputation as one of Canterbury’s leading roofing companies.”

New and existing customers can learn about the different services Huston Cross offers on the website, including: residential roofing; commercial roofing; and steel wall cladding.

Residential Roofing

Huston Cross has a range of roofing solutions – new roof installation, re-roofing, maintenance and repairs. We cater roofing solutions to meet your needs, including for new home builds and renovations, roof repairs to match the existing roof, and internal gutter installation.

Light Commercial Roofing

As for commercial roofing services Huston Cross provides, we offer professional commercial roof installation, accurate diagnosis of roofing issues and appropriate repairs. You can expect minimal disruption to your business as the project goes on.

Steel Wall Cladding

One of the specialties of Huston Cross is durable and aesthetically-pleasing wall cladding. Steel or iron wall cladding can be great for residential, commercial and industrial properties and can add a modern touch.

Huston Cross services Canterbury wide

For more information on roofing services provided by Huston Cross, go to: www.hustoncross.co.nz

Media Release 11 November 2019.