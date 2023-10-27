Ilya Volykhine Exhibition – Table of Contents

The humble table, a seemingly ordinary object often taken for granted, has been a source of endless fascination and inspiration for artist Ilya Volykhine. In “Table of Contents,” he explores the multi-faceted significance of this ubiquitous piece of furniture that brings people together and is woven into the fabric of human connection.



Volykhine’s paintings and works on paper are a reflection of his deep contemplation of the table and its significance in our lives. He views the table as far more than just a piece of furniture – it represents a symbol of connection, community, and tradition. It’s a space where people gather to share meals, conversations, laughter, and even moments of vulnerability. The table, in Volykhine’s view, is where our lives are woven together with others, where we can truly be ourselves and find a sense of belonging.



The ‘Table of Contents’ exhibition promises to be a captivating journey into the heart of the artist’s exploration, offering viewers an opportunity to reflect on the pivotal role the table plays in our lives. Ilya Volykhine’s works beckon us to reevaluate the overlooked beauty and significance of the ordinary, making the mundane extraordinary through his artistic vision.



We cordially invite you to join us at the opening reception of ‘Table of Contents’ and explore Ilya Volykhine’s thought-provoking art. It is an event not to be missed for art enthusiasts, collectors, and anyone who appreciates the power of art to illuminate the profound in the everyday.

Please RSVP to reserve your place at this exclusive event by emailing Ron Epskamp at ron@exhibitionsgallery.co.nz.

Event Details

Opening Date: Thursday, November 2nd

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Exhibitions Gallery of Fine Art, 20 Brandon Street, Wellington Central

Media Release 27 October 2023.