Jacinda Receives Maker2u Hamper

(PR.co.nz) The Maker2u community, which is now over 470 makers, have put together a hamper of their unique Kiwi made products to thank Prime Minister Ardern and her family for the hard work and sacrifices she has made during 2020.



To show their appreciation, the community of small food, drinks and health and beauty entrepreneurs decided to pull together a range of their finest products.



“Jacinda has had an incredibly demanding year as Prime Minister and we hope that this hamper of beautiful artisan made products from all around New Zealand will help her and her family have a very enjoyable and well deserved Christmas break.” Says Suzy Hutton, founder of Maker2u.



“As soon as we suggested the idea of sending Jacinda a hamper, we were flooded with support from makers who are hugely appreciative of the work she has done. Our community are keen to show her our gratitude and also to share with her the incredible range of high quality artisan consumer products being made in every region of New Zealand. Many of whom are steadily growing into the large employers of the future.”



The hamper contains all sorts of unique Kiwi goodies for Jacinda to enjoy, including Christmas pies, wines, chilli lemonade, vegan organic pumpkin seed crackers, cold pressed flax seed oils, artisan gin, organic coffee, bone broth, organic kombucha, handmade soaps and lip balms, organic honey, organic mustards, jams, organic mueslis, mead, cider and even some free range Canterbury Eggs.



The products are all made with love and passion by Kiwi artisan business owners.



“The hamper will arrive with Jacinda on Christmas eve,’ says Suzy. “It has been a huge privilege putting together this gift of so many of New Zealand’s most delicious products. Particularly as they are made by a group of wonderful Kiwi entrepreneurs who create so many employment opportunities for others in their community. We thought this was a very fitting gift for a Prime Minister who has done so much for the nation this year.”

Media Release 27 December 2020.