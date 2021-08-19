John Hanlon Releases New Album Naked Truths

Almost 50 years since stepping into the spotlight with number one hit ‘Lovely Lady’ and the anthem ‘Damn the Dam’ adopted by New Zealand environmentalists in 1973, NZ’s first singer/songwriter, two-time Silver Scroll winner, and three-time NZ Album of the Year winner John Hanlon is back with a brand new album: NAKED TRUTHS.

“Returning to New Zealand after decades abroad I found that being unknown to generations of Kiwis did not sit well with me,” shared John. “I felt the need to reclaim my proper place in our musical history. Not for ego reasons, but for posterity.”

With songs on the album arranged and produced by Russell Finch and Bruce Lynch, John’s music continues to surprise and delight his fans, old and new alike.

“The album is like a proverbial box of chocolates,” said John. “You never know what you may get from one song to the next, but my hope is that the unexpected changes surprise the listener.”

NAKED TRUTHS was recorded over 2020 and 2021––during this same time, John found himself facing his own mortality, falling ill and eventually landing in the hospital for a life-saving kidney transplant. But, through it all, became even more determined to release the new album during a time when many need the lift.

“When post-transplant complications had me knocking on Heaven’s door, my resolve to finish this album only strengthened,” John says. “Better get this done before I’m done, I thought.”

NAKED TRUTHS is available in New Zealand now through Marbeck’s in Auckland, JB Hi Fi, Relics in Dunedin, Slowboat in Wellington, Penny Lane in Christchurch, Soundlounge Kerikeri, and other good record stores.

Digital options, such as Spotify and YouTube, can be found at the link here: https://smarturl.it/nakedtruths

Media Release 19 August 2021.