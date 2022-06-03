Kelray Heating has introduced the longest warranty for an outdoor heater in New Zealand

Outdoor heating experts, Kelray Heating have extended the warranty on all heaters from 3 to 5 years. This will make Kelray Heaters have the longest, most comprehensive warranty for an outdoor heater in New Zealand.

This warranty extension demonstrates that the company believes in the durability of their outdoor heaters and has gone above and beyond industry averages to provide assurance to their customers. Kelray Heating, the sole New Zealand manufacturer of outdoor heaters, has always stood by the durability of their products as their key point of difference.

Clive Menkin, Kelray Heating Director, explains: “Durability is at the heart of everything we do—it was actually the very reason Kelray Heating was founded.”

Kelray heaters are constructed using marine-grade 316 stainless steel, a material that is significantly more resistant to corrosion in saline environments. This allows their products to withstand the harsh environments of coastal cities and towns across New Zealand.

Other outdoor heating products available in NZ are made from 304-grade stainless steel and anodized aluminium. These materials don’t fare well in NZ conditions, though, and can deteriorate and lose their lustre.

The warranty extension for Kelray Heaters is effective immediately, and it applies to new units purchased from this date forward.

Kelray Heating's full range can be found on their website

