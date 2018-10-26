Kiwi Parks New 15% Discount Offer on Accommodation & Ferry Transport

(PR.co.nz) Kiwi Holiday Parks and Accommodation are excited to announce that on 1 November 2018, we increased the Kiwi Holiday Parks & Accommodation (KHPA) members’ discount from 10% to 15% on all accommodation throughout New Zealand. These Kiwi Card holders are eligible to receive this discount at any one of our 43 nationwide Kiwi Holiday Parks & Accommodation providers. Even with this fantastic new discount, the price of the Kiwi Card will remain the same, and at just $35.00 and valid for two years, it’s a steal!

Not only can you save on accommodation but our partner, Bluebridge – The Cook Strait Ferry, have matched our offering and have also increased their discount for Kiwi Card holders from 10% to 15% on all bookings made from 1 November 2018 for ferry transport between the North and South Islands.

But wait, there’s more…:

• You’ll continue to receive a 10% discount from other transport partners — Ace Rental Cars and Apollo Motorhome Rentals.

• We also partner with Top Parks and Discovery Parks in Australia, and Kiwi Card holders are eligible to receive a 10% discount at any of their 265 holiday parks, Australia wide.

• Top Parks/Discovery Parks G’Day Rewards Members from Australia also receive a 10% discount off Kiwi Holiday Parks & Accommodation throughout NZ.

• You’ll continue to benefit from over 65 awesome discounts on tours, adventure activities, food and beverage, museums and spa treatments all over the country.

• Plus, show your Fly Buys card at any of our locations and earn 1 point for every $20 spent!

For all National Partner discounts such as Bluebridge, Ace Rental Cars and Apollo Motorhomes — simply book online by entering your special promo code given to you when you receive your membership card and present your card as proof of your entitlement. Terms and Conditions apply. For all other regional attraction just let them know you have a Kiwi Card when booking direct and show your card upon arrival to get great deals.

Kiwi Holiday Parks is a leading marketing organization for independent holiday parks throughout New Zealand. Kiwi Parks deliver a unique holiday experience with a range of quality accommodation options from tent and motorhome camp sites to tasteful self-contained units perfect for couples, families and groups. Many parks are located near forests, national parks and coastal areas in top tourist areas providing various park amenities as well as vast local knowledge.

Media Release on 24 October 2018 by Kiwi Holiday Parks & Accommodation

Media Contact

Kathy Wilson, Kiwi Holiday Parks & Accommodation

Email: kathy@kiwiholidayparks.com

Phone: 0274945494

Website: www.kiwiholidayparks.com