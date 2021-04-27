Landmark Homes opens fantastic new Showhome in Riverhead

With beautiful views over the surrounding countryside and water from both floors, the property is designed to feel closely connected with nature. As you walk through the front door, floating stairs give a stunning view right through to the garden at the rear. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the open-plan central living/dining/kitchen area offer jaw-dropping indoor-outdoor flow.



The Waitemáta Ready to Build plan is well-appointed for outdoor living, with a large concrete paved patio, and black Louvretech room for shade on sunny days. The upper floor of the home overhangs the lower floor, offering the perfect spot for a well-sheltered BBQ.



The connection to nature extends inside to the interior design, too, says Wendy King, Senior Designer at Landmark Homes North Shore, who was involved at every single stage of the project from design to décor decisions.



“Minimal, natural interiors have been in vogue for a while now, and we’ve seen and done a lot of Scandinavian-style interiors with light timbers and white tones. With this Showhome we’re striking out in a braver, bolder direction, with leafy green feature walls, dark marble with rust-coloured veins, walnut, cedar, and stone.”



Special features:



• Master bedroom suite downstairs, providing separation from family/guest bedrooms.

• Master ensuite features dual vanity, large shower, and freestanding bath

• Family-friendly living – 4 bedrooms and media room

• Open-plan kitchen/scullery/dining/living, perfect for entertaining

• Amazing indoor-outdoor flow from living/dining to generous outdoor areas

About Landmark Homes North Shore and West Central



Premium new home builders Landmark Homes North Shore and West Central are multiple award-winning Registered Master Builders serving Auckland from Piha to Mangawhai. Both teams are experts in building beach homes, lifestyle properties and architectural house designs. Every house they build is a bespoke design, tailored to the client and the section.



