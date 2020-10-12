Laughter is the Breast Medicine

(PR.co.nz)

I am a strong believer that laughter is indeed the breast medicine, sorry… best medicine.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Dunedin Comedy is putting on another comedy benefit. For one night only, a stand-up comedy spectacular with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Our lineup of female comedians are award winning, critically acclaimed, amazingly talented, and unquestionably hilarious. Most live here in Dunedin with a couple returning just for this performance. The show will be held in the Josephine Foyer at Toitū Museum, the perfect space for such an inclusive and community orientated event.

Not only is this show raising money for a good cause, it is also representing women in comedy, as every comedian on the show’s lineup is a female presenting person. We all know that women are underrepresented in comedy, both in New Zealand and on a global scale and events such as these are important for fighting stereotypes, as well as providing opportunities to see some of New Zealand’s funniest people on stage.

The atmosphere of this show is that of an inclusive, safe and welcoming environment often not found at bigger comedy clubs. If you find yourself avoiding stand-up comedy shows you will definitely feel welcome at this one.

This is Dunedin’s second comedy benefit for breast cancer awareness, one of the organisers Sophia Pi said: “in 2019 we printed and distributed posters ourselves. Performers and organisers donated their time. Strawberry Sound loaned their equipment free of charge. Our only real expense was the discounted venue hire. Keeping costs low allowed us to donate $1100 which was 75% of our total revenue… and this year we’re aiming to donate even more”

This year’s show is set to be bigger and better. Toitu can support a bigger audience, as well as a higher quality audience experience. The Josephine Foyer combines stunning architecture, accessibility and community engagement, to create the perfect environment for hosting charity events such as this. We are able to create not just an amazing show on the stage, but a wonderful experience for the evening as a whole.

There’s almost $1,000 worth of raffle prizes to be won, and we’ve been assured there won’t be any booby prizes 😉

Is laughter the best medicine? While no doctor would recommend laughter as an alternative to medicine my GP reckons that laughter has proven health benefits that would compliment my prescription meds quite well. So this Labour weekend treat yourself to a jolt of laughter for a good cause.

Event Details

Name: Laughter is the Breast Medicine

Date: Friday 23rd October (13/10/2020)

Time: 7:30pm – 9:00pm (doors open 7:00pm)

Location: Josephine Foyer, Toitū Museum

Tickets: $35-50 available on eventbrite

Media Release 12 October 2020.