LaVilla Salon Awarded Employer of Choice 2017

(PR.co.nz)Last night at the 2017 Kitomba NZARH Business Awards, Kristal Sargent and her team from LaVilla Hairdressing and Extensions in Petone was on hand, vying for top honours and celebrating their success at being recognised by peers within their own industry. The Kitomba NZARH Business Awards were established to highlight and celebrate the varying talents of salons across New Zealand and LaVilla was awarded the Employer of Choice for 2017.

“Hairdressing is a rewarding industry and it’s important to me that the future of our industry is moving forward with fresh ideas and inspiration,” shared Kristal Sargent, owner of La Villa. “Here at La Villa, we are renowned for our unique method of hair extensions as well as our unrivaled fashion colour work. We also make sure the products we use are cruelty free and ethically sourced and we believe in providing excellent customer service while performing our craft to exceptional standards.”

Owner Kristal Sargent’s determination and commitment to excellence over the years, has resulted in the continued success and growth of her salon.

“My biggest achievement to date is starting from humble beginnings and dedicating myself to hard work to get to where I am today . I strive to not only be an inspirational business person and strong leader to my team, but to develop real relationships in all aspects of my life.”

The Kitomba NZARH Business Awards started twelve years ago when a group of 30 salon owners came together to celebrate the first awards ceremony and build a culture of recognising and celebrating business excellence in the New Zealand hairdressing industry. Now seen as the leading national distinction that recognises top performing salons, the Business Awards have come a long way.

Media Release 20 November 2017.