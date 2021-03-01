Leading Website Design and Digital Marketing Agency, Cloud Media, driving growth for local businesses in Hamilton

Cloud Media has been designing beautiful, fully functional and mobile responsive websites for local businesses. They understand your business and your customers to present your brand professionally and clearly online. Based in Hamilton, their services include web design, web development, digital marketing, and SEO.



Working with businesses of all sizes across the Waikato and Auckland regions, Cloud Media can help you design a website, develop a digital marketing strategy that will grow your business online.



Cloud Media had humble beginnings. After moving to Hamilton with his Family in 2011 from Christchurch, Raj Singh Sandhu sought opportunities to utilise his skillset to help local businesses.



“I noticed a lot of local businesses either not having a website or had a poor functioning website, and I saw an opportunity to help them out,” says Cloud Media owner and operator, Raj Singh Sandhu. During this time, Raj helped many businesses by creating high performing websites. Cloud Media was then born as a website design company.



As expert web designers in Hamilton, Cloud Media first takes the time to understand the client’s unique website issues and requirements and then come up with a tailored solution on how they can achieve the client’s website goals.



Cloud Media’s experienced team of professional website developers create fast, user-friendly, high performing websites that offer an amazing user experience for the customers on either desktop or mobile devices. “All of our websites are designed with the focus of solving the customer’s problems generating sales and enquiries for the business,” adds Raj.



Offering the complete package for web design Hamilton, Cloud Media offer brand development such as logos, product packaging, website copywriting, professional photography, and videography for their website.



“All our content created is well-researched, strategically designed to solve a target audience’s problem, drive organic traffic, and improve the overall image of the business online,” adds Raj.



Cloud Media also offers digital marketing services such as SEO, Google ads, social media marketing for Facebook and Instagram, video marketing and influencer marketing.



The team at Cloud Media pride themselves on their outstanding customer service. Their communication is extremely quick and responsive to their clients.



If you are looking to start a new business, looking to sell your products or services online or are simply in need of a new website, there is no better team to have in your corner than the good folks over at Cloud Media.

