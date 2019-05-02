LINK Christchurch Win International Awards

(PR.co.nz) At the LINK International Awards last week in Bangkok, the Christchurch & South Island LINK Franchisee office received the LINK Most Improved Office of the Year Award 2018 and the LINK Spirit Award 2018.

It is quite the achievement, considering LINK has multiple offices facilitating the sale of businesses throughout the world, including New Zealand, Australia, USA and Philippines.

Katherine Shephard, Sales Manager of LINK Christchurch & South Island was more than thrilled to receive such recognition.

“We have had an incredible year, expanding our team from 8 to 14 Brokers and significantly increasing the number of business sales in the region.” says Katherine.

Rawdon Christie, the MC for the night described how the Christchurch office epitomises the LINK Spirit, demonstrating exceptional motivation; positive attitude, customer service, brand awareness and fun. The increase in revenue is definitely a bi-product of this.

Katherine says the ‘spirit’ has without a doubt contributed to the significant improvement in sales. It’s so rewarding to have a motivated team who have embraced every aspect of their role and they each have a truly honest desire to get the best result for the client.”

This is huge recognition for the LINK Christchurch office whom are making such an impact in the industry. Clients are engaging with a culture that has seen the LINK brand successfully become the largest Business Brokerage in the world.

Sales of businesses are booming and LINK’s extensive network is successfully connecting buyers and sellers internationally.