Logbook training now affordable for everyone

(PR.co.nz) Over 1900 drivers were fined by police for logbook infringements in 2017*. The minimum penalty is a $150 fine and 10 demerit points and the maximum penalty is a $500 fine and 35 demerit points. The total was almost half a million dollars in fines and this doesn’t include the more than 300 drivers that had to go to court where the penalties start at $2000 and are accompanied by a one-month suspension which can lead to financial hardship for the driver.

With traditional logbook courses costing between $200 and $400, many drivers take the risks, knowing they don’t fully understand work-time rules. At $25, DT Driver Training’s new logbook training course is affordable for any driver to be certain they know the rules and how to fill out their logbook correctly.

The course, which includes all the information required in unit standard 24089, is delivered online on a computer, smartphone or tablet and is available anywhere there’s internet access. It consists of 11 modules that can be completed in around an hour. Each module takes between two and ten minutes so sits well within a person’s natural concentration span. The modules consist of a video followed by questions that can be translated into one of 104 languages, helping drivers for whom written English is a challenge. Each question is also recorded in English to help drivers who have English literacy problems.

As the driver has access to the course for 6 months, they can take their time and go at their own pace. Modules can be repeated ad infinitum. A full six-day working example is given plus more than 10 other logbook sample sheets showing various errors, exceptions and difficult situations. Drivers will gain an understanding of work time and rest time, when exemptions apply, and what to do in the case of unexpected delays, secondary employment and using multiple vehicles.

As well as being of huge benefit to drivers by enabling them to keep working without the risk of suspensions and fines, there’s a benefit to transport operators, too; employees’ fines and infringements negatively affect a company’s rating in NZTA’s Operator Rating System. While an increasing number of drivers are moving to electronic logbooks, they still need to understand the work-time rules and the impact of fatigue on their driving. Plus, there are many drivers that continue to operate with paper triplicate logbooks. This course is a cost-effective and convenient way for drivers to comply with their logbook and work time requirements.

