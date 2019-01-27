Lone Kauri Offers Sustainable Outdoor Products

(PR.co.nz) New Zealand-based company Lone Kauri Road Ltd recently announced the official launch of its first ecommerce site. Lonekauri.com was created to provide outdoor enthusiasts with premium quality products that minimise environmental impact by employing brilliant natural, biodegradable or recycled materials, and by reducing product and packaging waste.

The online retail store offers a variety of products in different categories for surfing, sun, camping and nature.

Core to the lonekauri.com range is a wide selection of surfing and beach accessories. The line-up includes ecoPro, widely regarded as the eco-friendliest tailpad on the planet, constructed from 100% cork agglomerate and a wonderful alternative to traction pads produced from petroleum materials that negatively impact our environment. ecoPro was chosen as a finalist in the ISPO BrandNew awards – which identify the most promising newcomers to the sports industry.

The ecoFin is another popular addition, the world’s first surfboard fin created using recycled waste (from Indonesia) and is constructed to the highest quality to satisfy surfers throughout the planet. Other products include organic surf waxes, recyclable leashes, 100% handmade turkish peshtemals – a natural alternative to heavy beach towels, designer wooden sunglasses and much more.

Natural sunscreens from suppliers .essone, Surf Yogis, SurfMud and Solimara, will protect beachgoers from the sun’s harsh rays, and a wide range of natural after-sun products include moisturisers, lip balms, and lotions.

For the camping or travelling enthusiast, lonekauri.com offers various personal care products perfect when you are away from home, including natural deodorants, organic shampoo bars, biodegradable bamboo toothbrushes and soap-free cleansers.

Customers can shop for the latest in eco-friendly outdoors products from the comfort of their home. The site is easy to navigate, allowing anyone to easily locate their favourite products. Lonekauri.com offers Paypal and credit payment methods as well as worldwide shipping of goods – so you can shop sustainable no matter where you are around the globe. For assistance, contact their friendly, helpful and professional customer service team.

Lonekauri.com is proud to partner with innovative brands that work hard to protect our planet. Many of partners directly contribute funds to charities that help conserve our fragile ecosystem, including One Percent for the Planet. One Percent for the Planet is an international organization whose members contribute at least one percent of their annual sales to environmental causes.

At Lone Kauri, 5% of revenues on selected products are donated to Lone Kauri conservation.

Media Release 27 January 2019.